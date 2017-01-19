UM sets football opener; Marlins acquire starter; Local sportscasting change

Some UM, Marlins notes and some local media news:
• UM tells us it will open the 2017 season at home against Bethune Cookman on Sept. 2.
Other non-conference games, per UM: Notre Dame and Toledo at home and Arkansas State on the road.
According to footballschedules.com, UM’s ACC home games will be Georgia Tech, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Syracuse.
Miami’s ACC road games will be against Duke, North Carolina, Pittsburgh and Florida State.
• The Marlins acquired another veteran starting pitcher on Thursday but paid a steep price, sending three prospects to the Reds for right-hander Dan Strailey. The Miami Herald has confirmed the trade, which was first reported this morning by Yahoo’s Jeff Passan.
The Reds obtained minor-league pitchers Luis Castillo and Austin Brice and outfielder Isaiah White.
The deal is pending physicals and hasn’t been announced by either team.
Strailey, 28, was 14-8 with a 3.76 ERA for the Reds last season. He allowed only 154 hits in 191 innings, ranking seventh in the National League in hits per nine innings. But his 31 home runs allowed were tied with Max Scherzer for most in the NL. And his 73 walks were fifth most.
Strailey was the opening day starter for the Oakland A’s in 2013 and went 10-8 with a 3.96 ERA that season. But he went just 1-3 with a 6.75 ERA for Oakland and the Cubs in 2014, then 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA for Houston in 2015.
Strailey is expected to join Adam Conley, Wei Yin Chen, Edinson Volquez and Tom Koehler in the Marlins’ rotation, with Jeff Locke shifting to the bullpen.
Strailey is under team control for the next four seasons.
The Marlins, meanwhile, gave up one of their top pitching prospects in Castillo, who went 8-6 with a 2.26 ERA in Single and Double A.
Brice, a power arm who was switched to the bullpenlast season, was 0-1 with a 7.71 ERA in 14 innings for the Marlins. He was 4-7 with a 2.74 ERA and two saves in Double A and Triple A.
White, 20, hit .214 in 51 games at low-level Class A Batavia.
• For a look at where UM’s recruiting efforts on offense stand two weeks from National Signing Day, please click here.
• Here’s what ESPN’s Dick Vitale said about UM in a conference call today in advance of Saturday night’s UM at Duke game on ESPN:
Obviously making decisions at the end of the game has to be a big thing they have to be concerned about because they're so inexperienced on the perimeter. I think they were dominated last year by the play of (Angel) Rodriguez and (Sheldon) McClellan, so that's a concern. Not to be so up and down, be able to be more consistent - they get pounded at Syracuse the second half, Jim (Larranaga) was not happy with the performance at all. Then they come back, go on the road, beat Pittsburgh which really had some good moments this year, blew them away. So consistency.
"The kid (Bruce) Brown, I think he's going to be a terrific player. The kid (Dewan) Huell has things you can't teach - the size, the athleticism, has to learn to create space to get free for his shot, has to learn how to score, how to get up and use that speed and quickness in transition. They have a lot of parts there. (Ja'Quan) Newton can score. They have a lot of parts, can be a very dangerous basketball team. I do not see them at the level I saw the year they were, I thought, sensational with (Shane0 Larkin & Co."
He added, "the kid they miss from last year, no one talks about him ever - the defensive kid in the middle, (Tonye) Jekiri. He blocked shots, created all kinds of trouble for people trying to get in the lane at all with his intimidation factor. That was big....
"Jim Larranaga has had pretty good talent, is getting the maximum out of his talent. I remember doing a game a couple of years ago and it was one of the worst beatings I've seen Duke take. ... I've never seen a Duke team whipped that badly. Guard play is essential, there's no question. Last year they had Rodriguez, McClellan. I don't know if they have that kind of guard play this year....
"[JaQuan Newton] certainly a big-time scorer coming out of high school, if my memory recollects he broke every record in the Catholic league. He's a scorer, is a penetrator, not what you'd call a legitimate point guard. He'll get in the lane and create some offense. He's not what they had last year with Angel Rodriguez, a true point guard. He s a guy that will put points on the board for you, attacks, is a very positive influence on that Miami team."
• Searching for a backup to Adam Kuperstein, NBC-6 hired Chris Fischer as its new No. 2 sportscaster.
He replaces Stefano Fusaro, whose contract wasn’t renewed. Fischer was a former sports anchor at the CBS station in Tampa and has done some NFL sideline reporting for CBS.
He starts Jan. 25.
Comments