UM recruits draw differing reviews; Dolphins nuggets

1:49 Father reacts to shooting during MLK Day celebration Pause

0:48 Shots disrupt MLK Day celebration

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on MLK Day

0:15 Gunshots are heard during the MLK Day celebration

3:00 White House describes 'stark difference' between Snowden and Manning cases

0:55 Cubans stuck on bridge to U.S. after 'wet foot, dry foot' policy ends

1:29 He invited them back to his place for drinks. When he woke up, all his stuff was gone

1:27 Adam Gase on what went wrong in the final two Dolphins games

1:02 South Florida women head to anti-Trump march in D.C.