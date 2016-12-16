Marlins, veteran closer Ziegler agree to two-year deal

3:13 Dylann Roof found guilty in Charleston church shooting - timeline Pause

2:07 Highland author published in 'Chicken Soup for the Soul' Christmas edition

0:29 Surveillance video shows theft at Davie Sprint store

1:35 La La Land

1:50 Adam Gase: Ryan Tannehill only sprained his knee

1:52 Booker T. Washington QB Daniel Richardson on winning South Florida Player of the Year

2:45 Understanding the Electoral College: 'A process not a place'

1:38 Beloved principal who lost his legs begins journey to walking again

0:46 Cameron Wake talks about getting the same results