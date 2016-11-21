Fox’s Jimmy Johnson has convinction on Tannehill, Gase

A six-pack of Dolphins nuggets on a Monday afternoon:
• Fox’s Jimmy Johnson has seen enough of Adam Gase and Ryan Tannehill to have a strong conviction.
“To take them down the field for that winning drive, he has shown he’s a franchise quarterback,” the Fox analyst and former Dolphins coach said of Tannehill.
“Adam Gase was brought in as much as anything else to fix Ryan Tannehill… and he has done that. He has done a tremendous job with the entire team. But the crucial thing is Ryan Tannehill. Everybody said he had athletic ability, he could make the throws but he didn’t make the crucial throws in the crucial games. He has shown in the last month he can do it. He made great throws last week against San Diego to win that game.”
• How unusual is it for a team to make comeback after comeback, as the Dolphins have done over the past month?
According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the Dolphins are the first team to win four consecutive games after trailing in the fourth quarter since Tim Tebow’s Denver Broncos in 2011. Dolphins coach Adam Gase was the Broncos’ quarterback coach that season.
What’s more, before Sunday, the Dolphins had been 0-31 in their history when held scoreless in the first three quarters of a road game.
And then there’s this, also from Elias: Sunday’s win marked only the seventh time in NFL history that a team won in regulation time, overcoming a double-digit margin after not scoring in the game's first 55 minutes. The last such win was by Washington at Dallas in 2005, with Mark Brunell throwing a pair of TD passes to Santana Moss to rally the Redskins.
• Gase said he had not been given an update on guard/tackle Laremy Tunsil, who was limited to 25 of the Dolphins’ 60 offensive plays because of the shoulder injury. Tunsil was not wearing a sling after the game.
Left tackle Branden Albert, who tore knee ligaments in his wrist, said Sunday that he hasn’t ruled out playing against the 49ers, but that might be ambitious. Center Mike Pouncey remains out, perhaps for several weeks, with a hip injury.
• If you remove Todd Gurley’s 24-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, the Dolphins held Gurley to 51 yards rushing on his other 19 carries.
• Notable snap counts from Sunday: Among running backs, Jay Ajayi played 48 of Miami’s 60 snaps, with Damien Williams getting nine snaps and Kenyan Drake two… Among receivers, Jarvis Landry played 54 snaps, DeVante Parker 53 and Kenny Stills 50. Leonte Carroo played two when Landry was dealing with cramping issues…. Among tight ends, Dion Sims played all 60 snaps, Marquies Gray 16 and Dominique Jones six….
Without backup Mario Williams available at defensive end, Andre Branch played 55 of 62 defensive snaps, Cam Wake 47, Jason Jones 31 and Terrence Fede two… Among defensive players, four players logged all 62 defensive snaps: cornerbacks Byron Maxwell and Tony Lippett, safety Isa Abdul-Quddus and linebacker Kiko Alonso…
At linebacker, Spencer Paysinger had 42 defensive snaps and played well; Neville Hewitt and Donald Butler each played 20…At defensive tackle, Earl Mitchell – in his second game back after a calf injury – played 20 snaps. Ndamukong Suh logged 55 and Jordan Phillips 38… At safety, Bacarri Rambo (41 snaps) played more than Michael Thomas (20). Slot corner Bobby McCain played 42.
• In its analysis of Sunday’s game, Pro Football Focus gave its three highest Dolphins offensive grades to Parker, Landry and Ajayi and its three highest defensive grades to Maxwell, Abdul-Quddus and Paysinger, 83.7.
PFF says “all five starters on the offensive line earned below-average run-blocking grades, with right tackle Ja’wuan James and center Anthony Steen the worst of the bunch.”
But… “cornerbacks Byron Maxwell and Tony Lippett were targeted a combined 14 times, allowing eight catches for a total of 85 yards, with the longest being a 21-yard catch-and-run by Tavon Austin.”
