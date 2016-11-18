Dolphins make admission on DeVante Parker

3:44 Booker T. Washington routs Miami Edison Pause

1:03 Students march to demand protection for undocumented immigrants

1:43 Treatment center offers relief from lice

1:42 Man yells 'Trump' at Starbucks employee in Miami area

0:32 Pence says he's confident transition Trump's administration will be smooth

0:33 IHOP diner stabs server for 'poisoned' food

1:35 Trump transition team member: Wall will get built

0:43 All she wanted was to put the baby into the crib

0:52 King Tide takes park visitors by surprise