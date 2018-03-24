What Brock Osweiler signing means. It may not be what you fear

The Miami Dolphins signed quarterback Brock Osweiler late Friday afternoon. He’ll compete in training camp for a roster spot. And maybe he’ll be the team’s backup quarterback in 2018.
But maybe not. And that’s the point.
It’s not settled.
And the reason it’s not settled is the Dolphins’ offseason isn’t over. And while the team committed to Osweiler on a one-year deal, that isn’t exactly an ironclad agreement Miami is going with Ryan Tannehill as the starter and Osweiler as the backup in 2018.
So what’s the other possibility, you wonder?
A rookie quarterback the Dolphins might find in the draft.
According to a person familiar with the Dolphins’ thinking, the Osweiler addition does not end the team’s search for quarterback help this offseason.
Indeed, the Dolphins are continuing to do their due diligence on quarterbacks in the coming draft -- including several expected to be selected in the first round. That’s because drafting a quarterback remains a possibility.
Still.
So, yes, the Dolphins signed Osweiler. But, yes, the Dolphins may still draft a quarterback to back up Tannehill.
This may come as something of a relief to a significant fraction of Dolphins fans who greeted Friday’s signing of Osweiler with, well, something less than enthusiasm.
For whatever reason -- be it Osweiler’s unspectacular career statistics or something else -- social media turned against the team when it announced the Osweiler signing.
The Dolphins tweeted the transaction late Friday afternoon and reply after reply for the next three hours peppered the announcement with mocking memes or critical responses.
That won’t affect Osweiler’s standing on the team. But that standing might not be what some fans might have thought.
He will not carry a big salary, per a source who declined to give the exact contract details. And he will be asked to earn his job.
Now we know that competition might be against David Fales, Brandon Doughty, and possibly a rookie draft pick, which is still a possibility.
