Miami Dolphins address contracts for big-name players to get under salary cap

96 Students walked out to protest gun violence. Here are their videos. Pause

43 Thieves steal American Bulldog puppy from Miami home

110 Dwyane Wade on student walkouts to honor Parkland victims

142 UM basketball players weigh in on gun control, nationwide school walkout following Parkland shooting

111 Spoelstra on Josh Richardson versatility

63 Students from American high walkout in support of Douglas

243 Illinois senator grills FBI executive on failure to follow tips before school shooting

75 Students from Miami Country Day take park in National School Walkout day

88 Durbin: 17 lives are worth more than weak responses