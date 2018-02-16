The Miami Dolphins will be making some changes to their uniform for the 2018 season, five years after revamping their previous uniforms and logo.
The Miami Dolphins will make uniform changes this offseason

By Armando Salguero

asalguero@miamiherald.com

February 16, 2018 07:00 AM

An NFL source familiar with the looming changes told the Miami Herald the coming look will not be so drastic as to go back to the throwback uniforms fans have shown an affinity for in recent years.

An NFL source familiar with the looming changes told the Miami Herald the coming look will not be so drastic as to go back to the throwback uniforms fans have shown an affinity for in recent years.

The throwback uniforms — right out of what the team sported in its 1966 inaugural season — will continue to be used as an alternate two games per season, as per NFL guidelines.

The source said the changes to the regular uniform will be an “evolution rather than a revolution” from the current uniform that employs aqua, orange, blue and white as the team’s color palette.

The change is expected to affect the team’s jersey, pants and helmet, although not in a manner that will be shocking to fans.

The team’s logo itself — with a Dolphins jumping through an orange and white sunburst — is not expected to undergo radical change.

The Dolphins declined to discuss the possibility of any changes, but the source said the new look will be rolled out sometime later in the spring, perhaps in April.

The Dolphins uniform has been evolving for decades.

Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase talks about the Fins' bizarre season and Jarvis Landry's ejection after their final game of the season, a loss to the Buffalo Bills. Charles Trainor Jr.ctrainor@miamiherald.com

The old logo was changed in the 1990s in that the dolphin was enlarged and made to seem more angry and cartoonish. Former coach Jimmy Johnson also liked the addition of marine blue to the mix of aqua and orange.

That look was done away with in 2013 when the logo was changed to a seemingly more active dolphin that was placed at an upward angle as if breaching the sunburst. The changes in 2013 also returned the aqua and orange colors closer to the hues worn in the 1970s and ’80s.

The Dolphins debuted their current uniforms on Aug. 4, 2013, in the Hall of Fame game.

Miami is not the only team making adjustments or changes to their uniform this offseason. The Jacksonville Jaguars have confirmed they will also be changing the uniforms they rolled out in 2013.

The new changes the Dolphins make this year must remain in effect for five years.

Follow Armando Salguero on Twitter: @ArmandoSalguero

