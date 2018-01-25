One thing Miami Dolphins can do to increase their probability of success

2:03 Man wrangles alligator, frees it from plastic ring wrapped around its body Pause

1:59 What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response

2:57 South Beach playboy's personal property to be sold

1:15 Coach Adam Gase talks about the Miami Dolphins' 2017 season

1:37 Miami Dolphins' Jarvis Landry talks about being ejected after brawl

2:14 One-handed LB Shaquem Griffin has inspirational message as he nears next step in football career

0:17 Video of Brightline train hitting cyclist released

1:02 Adam Gase talks about Ryan Tannehill's surgery

1:04 Matt Moore talks to the press after Jay Cutler's hire