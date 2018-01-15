Former Dolphins athletic trainer Ryan Grove, in the glasses, attended to scores of injuries during his four seasons with the team.
Former Dolphins athletic trainer Ryan Grove, in the glasses, attended to scores of injuries during his four seasons with the team. Al Diaz MCT
Former Dolphins athletic trainer Ryan Grove, in the glasses, attended to scores of injuries during his four seasons with the team. Al Diaz MCT
Dolphins In Depth

Dolphins In Depth

Armando Salguero brings you the latest about the Miami Dolphins

Armando Salguero

Miami Dolphins make another coaching staff change — the fifth so far this offseason

By Armando Salguero

asalguero@miamiherald.com

January 15, 2018 09:10 PM

The Miami Dolphins are continuing the turnover of their coaching staff with the firing of head athletic trainer Ryan Grove, The Miami Herald has learned.

Grove, with 21 years of NFL experience and four with the Dolphins, was told his services would no longer be needed last week, according to a league source.

No successor has been named.

Grove served as the assistant athletic trainer for the Pittsburgh Steelers for 15 years before joining the Dolphins in 2014. He replaced Kevin O’Neill after O’Neill was one of several members of the Dolphins organization to lose their jobs in connection to the 2013 bullying scandal.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

It’s unclear why the Dolphins moved on from Grove. The Dolphins finished last season with 14 players on injured reserve — including starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

A source with knowledge of the situation stressed this move had nothing to do with Tannehill’s health the past two seasons.

Although the Dolphins have not announced any staff changes, Grove is the fifth member of coach Adam Gase’s staff that has been fired or reassigned.

The team has fired running back coach Danny Barrett, defensive backs coach Lou Anarumo, defensive line coach Terrell Williams and reassigned offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen.

The Dolphins expect to hire former Broncos coach Eric Studesville to replace Barrett — assuming he doesn’t land the New York Giants head coaching job. The team hired former Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains to take over the offensive coordinator duties.

Follow Armando Salguero on Twitter: @ArmandoSalguero

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • In Colombia, criminal gangs threaten small gold miners

    Subsistence gold miners in Colombia get hit from all sides. The criminal gangs who extort money from them. The multinational companies that dominate the industry. The government that they say wants to regulate them out of existence.

In Colombia, criminal gangs threaten small gold miners

In Colombia, criminal gangs threaten small gold miners 1:49

In Colombia, criminal gangs threaten small gold miners
ATV riders cause traffic jams during Martin Luther King Day 1:01

ATV riders cause traffic jams during Martin Luther King Day
How gold is melted 1:00

How gold is melted

View More Video

On Twitter

Team Stats



» View more stats

Herald Books

Fins at 50: The Miami Dolphins: 50th Anniversary

Fan Shop