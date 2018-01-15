Miami Dolphins make another coaching staff change — the fifth so far this offseason

The Miami Dolphins are continuing the turnover of their coaching staff with the firing of head athletic trainer Ryan Grove, The Miami Herald has learned.
Grove, with 21 years of NFL experience and four with the Dolphins, was told his services would no longer be needed last week, according to a league source.
No successor has been named.
Grove served as the assistant athletic trainer for the Pittsburgh Steelers for 15 years before joining the Dolphins in 2014. He replaced Kevin O’Neill after O’Neill was one of several members of the Dolphins organization to lose their jobs in connection to the 2013 bullying scandal.
It’s unclear why the Dolphins moved on from Grove. The Dolphins finished last season with 14 players on injured reserve — including starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill.
A source with knowledge of the situation stressed this move had nothing to do with Tannehill’s health the past two seasons.
Although the Dolphins have not announced any staff changes, Grove is the fifth member of coach Adam Gase’s staff that has been fired or reassigned.
The team has fired running back coach Danny Barrett, defensive backs coach Lou Anarumo, defensive line coach Terrell Williams and reassigned offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen.
The Dolphins expect to hire former Broncos coach Eric Studesville to replace Barrett — assuming he doesn’t land the New York Giants head coaching job. The team hired former Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains to take over the offensive coordinator duties.
