Miami Dolphins hire new (familiar) offensive line coach

The Miami Dolphins didn’t want to lose Jeremiah Washburn last year when he left the team to become the Chicago Bears’ offensive line coach.
But the fact the Dolphins had Chris Foerster as their offensive line coach and that wasn’t going to change, and Washburn had an offer to coach the Chicago Bears’ offensive line meant something had to change. So Washburn moved on to Chicago.
Well, Foerster is gone from Miami because he had a video of himself snorting cocaine in his office go public last October. He was fired. So the Dolphins had an opening.
And Washburn became available recently when all Bears assistants were let go after this season in a purge that included head coach John Fox.
Never miss a local story.
That’s why Washburn and the Dolphins are reunited now, per a league source.
Washburn is the Dolphins new offensive line coach, having signed a contract Thursday evening.
Washburn, with 16 NFL seasons of experience, previously worked for the Detroit Lions, Baltimore Ravens and started out with the Carolina Panthers.
The Dolphins have said goodbye to senior offensive assistant Dave DeGuglielmo, whose contract expired. He was brought onto the team when Foerster was fired.
Follow Armando Salguero on Twitter: @ArmandoSalguero
Comments