Longtime NFL assistant Jeremiah Washburn rejoined the Miami Dolphins on Thursday.
Longtime NFL assistant Jeremiah Washburn rejoined the Miami Dolphins on Thursday. Phelan M. Ebenhack AP
Longtime NFL assistant Jeremiah Washburn rejoined the Miami Dolphins on Thursday. Phelan M. Ebenhack AP
Dolphins In Depth

Dolphins In Depth

Armando Salguero brings you the latest about the Miami Dolphins

Armando Salguero

Miami Dolphins hire new (familiar) offensive line coach

By Armando Salguero

asalguero@miamiherald.com

January 04, 2018 06:32 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 3 MINUTES AGO

The Miami Dolphins didn’t want to lose Jeremiah Washburn last year when he left the team to become the Chicago Bears’ offensive line coach.

But the fact the Dolphins had Chris Foerster as their offensive line coach and that wasn’t going to change, and Washburn had an offer to coach the Chicago Bears’ offensive line meant something had to change. So Washburn moved on to Chicago.

Well, Foerster is gone from Miami because he had a video of himself snorting cocaine in his office go public last October. He was fired. So the Dolphins had an opening.

And Washburn became available recently when all Bears assistants were let go after this season in a purge that included head coach John Fox.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

That’s why Washburn and the Dolphins are reunited now, per a league source.

Washburn is the Dolphins new offensive line coach, having signed a contract Thursday evening.

More Videos

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland 0:49

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland

Pause
Miami Dolphins end of season press conference 3:09

Miami Dolphins end of season press conference

2017 Florida's Worst Red Light Runners 1:44

2017 Florida's Worst Red Light Runners

Why do iguanas fall out of trees when it's too cold? 1:17

Why do iguanas fall out of trees when it's too cold?

Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorts white powder 1:01

Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorts white powder

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross: 'I f---ing hate losing' 0:41

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross: 'I f---ing hate losing'

Coach Adam Gase talks about the Miami Dolphins' 2017 season. 1:15

Coach Adam Gase talks about the Miami Dolphins' 2017 season.

Dolphins' Adam Gase talks about Jarvis Landry 1:54

Dolphins' Adam Gase talks about Jarvis Landry

Miami Dolphins' Jarvis Landry talks about being ejected after brawl 1:37

Miami Dolphins' Jarvis Landry talks about being ejected after brawl

Adam Gase talks about Ryan Tannehill's surgery 1:02

Adam Gase talks about Ryan Tannehill's surgery

  • Miami Dolphins end of season press conference

    Head Coach Adam Gase, Executive Vice President of Football Operations Mike Tannenbaum and General Manager Chris Grier, left to right, talk to the media during a Miami Dolphins press conference at the Baptist Health South Florida Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Wednesday, January 3, 2018.

Miami Dolphins end of season press conference

Head Coach Adam Gase, Executive Vice President of Football Operations Mike Tannenbaum and General Manager Chris Grier, left to right, talk to the media during a Miami Dolphins press conference at the Baptist Health South Florida Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Wednesday, January 3, 2018.

Al Diaz adiaz@miamiherald.com

Washburn, with 16 NFL seasons of experience, previously worked for the Detroit Lions, Baltimore Ravens and started out with the Carolina Panthers.

The Dolphins have said goodbye to senior offensive assistant Dave DeGuglielmo, whose contract expired. He was brought onto the team when Foerster was fired.

Follow Armando Salguero on Twitter: @ArmandoSalguero

More Videos

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland 0:49

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland

Pause
Miami Dolphins end of season press conference 3:09

Miami Dolphins end of season press conference

2017 Florida's Worst Red Light Runners 1:44

2017 Florida's Worst Red Light Runners

Why do iguanas fall out of trees when it's too cold? 1:17

Why do iguanas fall out of trees when it's too cold?

Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorts white powder 1:01

Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorts white powder

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross: 'I f---ing hate losing' 0:41

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross: 'I f---ing hate losing'

Coach Adam Gase talks about the Miami Dolphins' 2017 season. 1:15

Coach Adam Gase talks about the Miami Dolphins' 2017 season.

Dolphins' Adam Gase talks about Jarvis Landry 1:54

Dolphins' Adam Gase talks about Jarvis Landry

Miami Dolphins' Jarvis Landry talks about being ejected after brawl 1:37

Miami Dolphins' Jarvis Landry talks about being ejected after brawl

Adam Gase talks about Ryan Tannehill's surgery 1:02

Adam Gase talks about Ryan Tannehill's surgery

  • Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorts white powder

    Footage shows Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorting lines of white powder with a 20 dollar bill.

Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorts white powder

Footage shows Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorting lines of white powder with a 20 dollar bill.

Kijuana Nige via Facebook

Related stories from Miami Herald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland 0:49

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland

Pause
Miami Dolphins end of season press conference 3:09

Miami Dolphins end of season press conference

2017 Florida's Worst Red Light Runners 1:44

2017 Florida's Worst Red Light Runners

Why do iguanas fall out of trees when it's too cold? 1:17

Why do iguanas fall out of trees when it's too cold?

Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorts white powder 1:01

Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorts white powder

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross: 'I f---ing hate losing' 0:41

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross: 'I f---ing hate losing'

Coach Adam Gase talks about the Miami Dolphins' 2017 season. 1:15

Coach Adam Gase talks about the Miami Dolphins' 2017 season.

Dolphins' Adam Gase talks about Jarvis Landry 1:54

Dolphins' Adam Gase talks about Jarvis Landry

Miami Dolphins' Jarvis Landry talks about being ejected after brawl 1:37

Miami Dolphins' Jarvis Landry talks about being ejected after brawl

Adam Gase talks about Ryan Tannehill's surgery 1:02

Adam Gase talks about Ryan Tannehill's surgery

  • 2017 Florida's Worst Red Light Runners

    Annual compilation of Florida's worst red light runners.

2017 Florida's Worst Red Light Runners

View More Video

On Twitter

Team Stats



» View more stats

Herald Books

Fins at 50: The Miami Dolphins: 50th Anniversary

Fan Shop