Miami Dolphins hire new (familiar) offensive line coach

The Miami Dolphins didn’t want to lose Jeremiah Washburn last year when he left the team to become the Chicago Bears’ offensive line coach.

But the fact the Dolphins had Chris Foerster as their offensive line coach and that wasn’t going to change, and Washburn had an offer to coach the Chicago Bears’ offensive line meant something had to change. So Washburn moved on to Chicago.

Well, Foerster is gone from Miami because he had a video of himself snorting cocaine in his office go public last October. He was fired. So the Dolphins had an opening.

And Washburn became available recently when all Bears assistants were let go after this season in a purge that included head coach John Fox.

That’s why Washburn and the Dolphins are reunited now, per a league source.

Washburn is the Dolphins new offensive line coach, having signed a contract Thursday evening.

Miami Dolphins end of season press conference Head Coach Adam Gase, Executive Vice President of Football Operations Mike Tannenbaum and General Manager Chris Grier, left to right, talk to the media during a Miami Dolphins press conference at the Baptist Health South Florida Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Wednesday, January 3, 2018. Miami Dolphins end of season press conference Head Coach Adam Gase, Executive Vice President of Football Operations Mike Tannenbaum and General Manager Chris Grier, left to right, talk to the media during a Miami Dolphins press conference at the Baptist Health South Florida Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Wednesday, January 3, 2018. Al Diaz adiaz@miamiherald.com

Washburn, with 16 NFL seasons of experience, previously worked for the Detroit Lions, Baltimore Ravens and started out with the Carolina Panthers.

The Dolphins have said goodbye to senior offensive assistant Dave DeGuglielmo, whose contract expired. He was brought onto the team when Foerster was fired.