Miami Dolphins summon free agents to workouts, sign two

Larry Melvin Webster III was 2 years old when his father Larry Webster Jr. was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the third round of the 1992 draft.
The elder Webster didn’t really distinguish himself with Miami. He spent three seasons with the team before moving on to the Cleveland Browns, who eventually moved to Baltimore and became the Ravens.
The younger Webster is cut in the image of his father at 6-6 and 270 pounds. He was a fourth-round pick of the Detroit Lions in 2014 and spent time last season with the Carolina Panthers.
This week, the young Webster was in South Florida working out for his father’s old team.
Never miss a local story.
Webster, 27, was released from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad two weeks ago and has been a free agent ever since. The Dolphins did not, however, add a second generation Webster to their roster after the workout.
The team did sign defensive back David Rivers and defensive end Jonathan Woodard to the practice squad.
Rivers, a South Florida native, was on the Tampa Bay practice squad and was also previously in camp with the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets.
Woodard, a seventh-round draft pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars last April, was most recently on the Atlanta Falcons practice squad before he was released.
The Dolphins have been doing work to see about adding young talent on defense. Aside from Webster, Rivers and Woodard, the team summoned DB Travese Calhoun from Mississippi State and LB Cassanova McKinzy from Auburn to its training facility for workouts.
Neither Calhoun nor McKinzy were signed.
The Dolphins have a full complement of 10 players on their practice squad and 53 players on their active roster.
Follow Armando Salguero on Twitter: @ArmandoSalguero
Comments