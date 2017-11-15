Monday Night Football suffers another NFL ratings disaster, this one featuring the Miami Dolphins

1:01 Footage shows truck pushing car along St. Louis highway Pause

0:56 LiAngelo Ball, UCLA teammates arrive back on American soil after arrest in China

1:15 The FDA Warns Against Injectable Silicone for Body Contouring and Enhancement

0:37 Panthers Ron Rivera breaks down the team’s game against Dolphins

0:36 Carolina Panthers Jonathan Stewart on team, dominating performance

1:50 Defensive coordinator Matt Burke on Dolphins run defense

1:21 Adam Gase on where Dolphins go after shutout loss to Ravens

2:28 Jay Cutler speaks to media after Miami Dolphins loss against the Oakland Raiders

0:38 Jarvis Landry talks to media after 27-24 loss against Oakland Raiders