The NFL and commissioner Roger Godell have seen television ratings decline substantially in 2017.
The NFL and commissioner Roger Godell have seen television ratings decline substantially in 2017. Jason DeCrow AP
The NFL and commissioner Roger Godell have seen television ratings decline substantially in 2017. Jason DeCrow AP
Dolphins In Depth

Dolphins In Depth

Armando Salguero brings you the latest about the Miami Dolphins

Armando Salguero

Monday Night Football suffers another NFL ratings disaster, this one featuring the Miami Dolphins

By Armando Salguero

asalguero@miamiherald.com

November 15, 2017 11:35 AM

If the ratings for the Monday Night Football game between the Miami Dolphins and Carolina Panthers were a military weapon they would be described as, well, a tank.

Because that’s what the ratings did when the Dolphins and Panthers put on their show Monday night -- tanked.

Ratings for the NFL season’s Week 10 show the Dolphins and Panthers earned a 6.2 in 56 metered markets. That is a decline of 18 percent from last week’s Monday Night Football game, the second-worst showing for Monday Night Football this season and -- here’s the big one -- the fourth-worst Monday Night Football ratings number since MNF moved to ESPN in 2006.

Tank.

Perhaps more painful for the NFL and ESPN is that there was seemingly no sports excuse for the watching public to not tune in to this game. The lowest-rated Monday Night Football game this season -- an October game between the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts -- was obviously a meeting of small market teams, but also came in the middle of the Major League Baseball playoffs. That game drew a 6.1 rating.

The Dolphins-Panthers game had no such sports competition.

In the Miami/Fort Lauderdale market, the Dolphins drew a 12.1 rating combined on Channel 10 (WPLG) and ESPN. That is relatively low when measured against ratings other NFL teams garner in their local markets. So you blame fickle sports fans in South Florida, right?

Nope.

Those same fans rallied to help the University of Miami nationally telecast game against Notre Dame earn a 15.6 local rating two days earlier.

Plummeting ratings have been a sore subject at the NFL’s New York headquarters and league spokesmen often point to television ratings being down across the board or how the NFL typically wins its marquee time slots on Sunday and Monday night.

But there is no denying that nationally, fans for various reasons are no longer flocking to the NFL as they have in the past. And there is no denying that locally, Dolphins fans have been lukewarm at best the past six weeks about watching the Dolphins play.

Follow Armando Salguero on Twitter: @ArmandoSalguero

More Videos

Footage shows truck pushing car along St. Louis highway 1:01

Footage shows truck pushing car along St. Louis highway

Pause
LiAngelo Ball, UCLA teammates arrive back on American soil after arrest in China 0:56

LiAngelo Ball, UCLA teammates arrive back on American soil after arrest in China

The FDA Warns Against Injectable Silicone for Body Contouring and Enhancement 1:15

The FDA Warns Against Injectable Silicone for Body Contouring and Enhancement

Panthers Ron Rivera breaks down the team’s game against Dolphins 0:37

Panthers Ron Rivera breaks down the team’s game against Dolphins

Carolina Panthers Jonathan Stewart on team, dominating performance 0:36

Carolina Panthers Jonathan Stewart on team, dominating performance

Defensive coordinator Matt Burke on Dolphins run defense 1:50

Defensive coordinator Matt Burke on Dolphins run defense

Adam Gase on where Dolphins go after shutout loss to Ravens 1:21

Adam Gase on where Dolphins go after shutout loss to Ravens

Jay Cutler speaks to media after Miami Dolphins loss against the Oakland Raiders 2:28

Jay Cutler speaks to media after Miami Dolphins loss against the Oakland Raiders

Jarvis Landry talks to media after 27-24 loss against Oakland Raiders 0:38

Jarvis Landry talks to media after 27-24 loss against Oakland Raiders

Severe child abuse is on the rise in the valley 1:43

Severe child abuse is on the rise in the valley

  • Panthers Ron Rivera breaks down the team’s game against Dolphins

    Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera broke down his assessment of the team’s play in a 45-21 win over the Miami Dolphins on Monday, Nov. 13, 2017 at Bank of America Stadium.

Panthers Ron Rivera breaks down the team’s game against Dolphins

Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera broke down his assessment of the team’s play in a 45-21 win over the Miami Dolphins on Monday, Nov. 13, 2017 at Bank of America Stadium.

Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Footage shows truck pushing car along St. Louis highway 1:01

Footage shows truck pushing car along St. Louis highway

Pause
LiAngelo Ball, UCLA teammates arrive back on American soil after arrest in China 0:56

LiAngelo Ball, UCLA teammates arrive back on American soil after arrest in China

The FDA Warns Against Injectable Silicone for Body Contouring and Enhancement 1:15

The FDA Warns Against Injectable Silicone for Body Contouring and Enhancement

Panthers Ron Rivera breaks down the team’s game against Dolphins 0:37

Panthers Ron Rivera breaks down the team’s game against Dolphins

Carolina Panthers Jonathan Stewart on team, dominating performance 0:36

Carolina Panthers Jonathan Stewart on team, dominating performance

Defensive coordinator Matt Burke on Dolphins run defense 1:50

Defensive coordinator Matt Burke on Dolphins run defense

Adam Gase on where Dolphins go after shutout loss to Ravens 1:21

Adam Gase on where Dolphins go after shutout loss to Ravens

Jay Cutler speaks to media after Miami Dolphins loss against the Oakland Raiders 2:28

Jay Cutler speaks to media after Miami Dolphins loss against the Oakland Raiders

Jarvis Landry talks to media after 27-24 loss against Oakland Raiders 0:38

Jarvis Landry talks to media after 27-24 loss against Oakland Raiders

Severe child abuse is on the rise in the valley 1:43

Severe child abuse is on the rise in the valley

  • Francis Suarez sworn in as Miami mayor during private ceremony

    Francis Suarez was sworn in Wednesday as the 34th mayor of Miami in a private ceremony on the second floor of historic City Hall in Coconut Grove.

Francis Suarez sworn in as Miami mayor during private ceremony

View More Video

On Twitter

Team Stats



» View more stats

Herald Books

Fins at 50: The Miami Dolphins: 50th Anniversary

Fan Shop