More frustration for Miami Dolphins fans: Dion Jordan has outstanding game with Seattle Seahawks

Remember Dion Jordan?

If you forgot (on purpose, probably), you’ll recall the Miami Dolphins drafted Jordan with the third overall pick in the 2013 draft, and three league suspensions and a wasted year rehabbing a knee on the non-football injury list later, he was cut last March.

The sum total of Jordan’s four years in Miami offered 27 games, one start and three sacks. Oh, and a lot of disappointment by the team and its fanbase who consider him perhaps the greatest draft bust in team history.

But guess what? Jordan remains in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks and after spending the first nine weeks of this season inactive while rehabbing his knee, Jordan finally played Thursday night.

And immediately he began working on becoming an even bigger frustration for Dolphins fans -- as in one that got away.

Jordan collected a sack and three quarterback hits in Seattle’s victory over Arizona.

“Guys are fired up about how hard he played and how tough he played,” Seattle coach Pete Carroll said after the game.

Jordan’s sack came in the fourth quarter when he bull-rushed Arizona left tackle John Wetzel before taking down Arizona quarterback Drew Stanton for a 9-yard loss.

And this is where I try to remind you Jordan was a bust in Miami. And I completely understand Miami’s reasoning for not trusting him and letting him go last offseason.

So no second-guessing here.

But the truth of the matter is the Dolphins have no luck unless it’s bad luck.

Evidence of that is the team was in need of defensive end help after dumping Jordan to the extent the Dolphins re-signed Andre Branch and drafted Charles Harris with their first overall pick.

And through eight games Branch and Harris have combined for four sacks in eight games. And now Jordan decides it’s time to look like a player again and has one sack in his lone outing. And Jordan today has as many sacks as Harris.

Frustrating.

The more important issue is this: The Dolphins have in the past had a reputation for not having a good handle on their own talent. They would sometimes commit to players on second contracts and those players would not live up to the heightened salary. They would more often divest themselves of players who would go on to greater success with other teams.

That didn’t happen last year under Adam Gase, Mike Tannenbaum and Chris Grier.

Now Jordan, promising in his first Seattle game, is the first player who is threatening that track record.