Dolphins players say abiding by team rule to not kneel hurt their preparations

The Miami Dolphins have a national anthem issue.
Three Dolphins players kneeled on the team sideline Sunday evening during the national anthem -- breaking the team rule that any players who wished to not stand for the anthem respectfully wait in the locker room until the anthem concluded.
But Sunday evening wide receiver Kenny Stills, safety Michael Thomas and tight end Julius Thomas made their way to the sideline pregame with the rest of their teammates and then kneeled during the anthem.
Turns out all three had days ago gone to Dolphins coach Adam Gase, who instituted the rule of waiting in the locker room weeks ago, and told him they could not longer abide by the rule because it “interfered with their preparation for the game,” according to a source.
Gase told the players he prefer they abide by the rule and stand for the anthem but out of respect for their right to express themselves relaxed the rule.
And so at the national anthem Sunday night the three players -- all starters -- kneeled during the national anthem.
Follow Armando Salguero on Twitter: @ArmandoSalguero
Comments