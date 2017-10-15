Quickie reaction: Dolphins upset Falcons, 20-17 a huge win

ATLANTA -- Improbable? Absolutely!
Needed? Without doubt.
This was a huge, huge win, folks.
The Miami Dolphins -- feeling like they lost last week after a win over Tennessee -- looked like a defeated team for nearly three quarters on Sunday. And then something happened.
A comotose offense that had been maddening the past three weeks scored two second half touchdowns. A defense that had not recorded an interception this year got one from Reshad Jones to seal the game.
Miami Dolphins 20.
Atlanta Falcons 17.
Wow, this felt like the Dolphins version of the Super Bowl comeback by the New England Patriots.
It was shocking.
It was fun.
It was eye-opening.
My guess is everyone who called for Jay Cutler’s benching the past few weeks won’t be doning that this anytime soon.
Cutler finished 19 of 33 for 15 yards and two touchdown passes. For the Dolphins that’s a hail of points, folks.
The Dolphins hung around and hung around. They struggled on offense as they have in the past with five drops on the day. Three of those drops were courtesy Jarvis Landry.
But they also made plays on offense. Landry had a touchdown grab. Kenny Stills had a touchdown grab.
Jay Cutler, criticized by fans and media alike, led two touchdown drives and a field goal drive that put the team ahead with 2:30 to play in the game.
The Dolphins had prvviously tied it at 17 on a Cody Parkey 49 yard field goal and that put the game in a totally new light with over eight minutes to play.
Despite all the offense (yeah, right) the Dolphins needed defensive heroics.
That came from Reshad Jones who sealed the game with an interception of Matt Ryan with less than 50 seconds to play.
Amazing.
Comments