Miami Dolphins offense headed toward an overhaul

Who is Kijuana Nige? What we know about the model that got a Miami Dolphins coach fired

Model Kijuana Nige has recently been in the news after releasing a now-viral and deleted video on Facebook of Miami Dolphins offensive line coach, Chris Foerster, snorting a white powder. Nige said that she posted the video to take a stand against the NFL for their treatment of athletes taking a knee during the National Anthem.