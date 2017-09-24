Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi struggled to gain yardage against the New York Jets on Sunday.
Dolphins In Depth

Dolphins In Depth

Armando Salguero brings you the latest about the Miami Dolphins

Armando Salguero

Miami Dolphins deliver embarrassing performance against New York Jets

By Armando Salguero

asalguero@miamiherald.com

September 24, 2017 4:02 PM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- This was embarrassing. Beyond embarrassing.

Jets, 20, Dolphins 6 is embarrassing.

It wasn’t just that the Miami Dolphins lost to the New York Jets on Sunday. It wasn’t just that the Jets were pitching a shutout for 59 minutes and 54 seconds into this 60-minute game while their offense -- led by quarterback Josh McCown -- made it seem as if the Dophins had no ability to stay with a New York receiver, which they could not.

The embarrassing thing is that the Jets aren’t even trying.

They’re a team that is tanking, for God’s sake.

Fine, they may not actually expect be trying to lose, but their roster was dismantled to do that. The Jets are a team built to lose.

The New York roster was dismantled so that next spring the Jets could be in position to pick a quarterback early in the NFL draft. The Jets want to be bad enough this year so they can find a quarterback to do to the rest of the NFL what McCown did to the Dolphins this afternoon.

Josh McCown had not won a game since 2015. He was 2-22 dating back to 2014.

McCown was on an 11-game losing skid until Sunday.

And yet that very quarterback completed 18 of 23 passes for 249 yards and a touchdown against the Dolphins. His quarterback rating was 126.3.

That is embarrassing.

And yet that’s not the total heaping of embarrassment the Jets fed Miami.

Consider:

The Jets intercepted a pass from Dolphins punter Matt Haack == which is embarrassing because, well, a Miami punter threw a pass and also it wasn’t the most horrible pass thrown by a Dolphins on the day.

That dishonor was left to Jay Cutler who was the polar opposite of the guy we saw last week in a win over San Diego. He was off-target, once missing a wide open Jarvis Landry for a touchdown in the end zone, and he seemed troubled by the constant rush the Jets authored.

The Jets completed a 15 yard pass to a defensive lineman. Yes, it was bad when Lawrence Thomas caught a pass for a first down but the fact is he was a shoe-string tackle from actually scoring on the reception.

The Jets also fumbled once against the Miami defense. And the play gained five yards.

Did I mention the Dolphins also missed the extra point on their lone touchdown? Par for the course this day.

There’s one word for all this: Embarrassing.

Follow Armando Salguero on Twitter: @ArmandoSalguero

