Miami Dolphins deliver embarrassing performance against New York Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- This was embarrassing. Beyond embarrassing.
Jets, 20, Dolphins 6 is embarrassing.
It wasn’t just that the Miami Dolphins lost to the New York Jets on Sunday. It wasn’t just that the Jets were pitching a shutout for 59 minutes and 54 seconds into this 60-minute game while their offense -- led by quarterback Josh McCown -- made it seem as if the Dophins had no ability to stay with a New York receiver, which they could not.
The embarrassing thing is that the Jets aren’t even trying.
They’re a team that is tanking, for God’s sake.
Fine, they may not actually expect be trying to lose, but their roster was dismantled to do that. The Jets are a team built to lose.
The New York roster was dismantled so that next spring the Jets could be in position to pick a quarterback early in the NFL draft. The Jets want to be bad enough this year so they can find a quarterback to do to the rest of the NFL what McCown did to the Dolphins this afternoon.
Josh McCown had not won a game since 2015. He was 2-22 dating back to 2014.
McCown was on an 11-game losing skid until Sunday.
And yet that very quarterback completed 18 of 23 passes for 249 yards and a touchdown against the Dolphins. His quarterback rating was 126.3.
That is embarrassing.
And yet that’s not the total heaping of embarrassment the Jets fed Miami.
Consider:
The Jets intercepted a pass from Dolphins punter Matt Haack == which is embarrassing because, well, a Miami punter threw a pass and also it wasn’t the most horrible pass thrown by a Dolphins on the day.
That dishonor was left to Jay Cutler who was the polar opposite of the guy we saw last week in a win over San Diego. He was off-target, once missing a wide open Jarvis Landry for a touchdown in the end zone, and he seemed troubled by the constant rush the Jets authored.
The Jets completed a 15 yard pass to a defensive lineman. Yes, it was bad when Lawrence Thomas caught a pass for a first down but the fact is he was a shoe-string tackle from actually scoring on the reception.
The Jets also fumbled once against the Miami defense. And the play gained five yards.
Did I mention the Dolphins also missed the extra point on their lone touchdown? Par for the course this day.
There’s one word for all this: Embarrassing.
