Adam Gase on players who betray team culture: Forgiveness is possible

Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase on Wednesday left the door ajar for Lawrence Timmons to return to the Dolphins but otherwise wanted nothing to do with anything relating to the topic of the linebacker who went AWOL from the team over the weekend.

Gase and Timmons have spoken about the incident and the team suspended him indefinitely without pay on Tuesday. Gase said Timmons will not practice this week (obviously) and will not play against the New York Jets (obviously).

Other than that, Gase deflected questions about Timmons.

Asked why Timmons went AWOL Gase said, “Everything dealing with that we’re going to keep in house and handle it the way we feel we need to handle it. And, really, I don’t have anything to add to that.”

Will Timmons have a chance to return?

“It’s just something I’m going to keep in house ..,” Gase said.

Does the team, who took the extreme step of filing a missing persons report when Timmons could not be found in California, now have all the necessary information to make a determination on the linebacker?

“We’ll keep everything in house,” Gase said. “I’m not going to get into all this.”

The only ray of hope Timmons, who reportedly wants to return to the team, can hang on to is that Gase didn’t definitively close the door on him. Asked if players who step outside the bounds of the team culture Gase is trying to establish can be forgiven, the coach softened.

A little bit.

“I think every situation is different,” said Gase, obviously understanding the general question was in the context of Timmons. “And I would say you can be forgiven if the right steps are taken.”

Looks like Lawrence Timmons has work to do if he ever wants to play for the Dolphins again. What that work involves.

The Dolphins are being curiously unclear.