Stephen Ross, Miami Dolphins to offer Hurricane relief

Stephen Ross and the Miami Dolphins today are joining Hurricane Irma relief efforts with a sizable donation and pledge of community involvement in rebuilding for an indefinite amount of time.

Ross, the Miami Dolphins owner, is pledging $1 million to the region’s rebuilding and recovery efforts.

“The devastation throughout Florida was heartbreaking, but I am inspired by the resilience and spirit of our state to help rebuild,” Ross said. “Our most heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to those impacted by Hurricane Irma and we are committed to helping in long term recovery efforts.”

A source said the funds Ross is donating will go to immediate and long-term rebuilding efforts for the region. In addition, the Miami Dolphins are deploying volunteers from its “Miami Dolphins Special Teams” program of workers and staff in conjunction with the AARP Foundation. That group will deploy to rebuilding projects in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Miami Dolphins Special Teams was originally created to support community efforts in times of emergency.

In addition, the Dolphins have partnered with the AARP Foundation on a matching funds grant campaign, with 100 percent of the money raised going directly into the community. The grant campaign is being created to support the victims of the hurricane and focused on those who are low-income and age 50 or older.

A club source said the team realizes it has many fans in the Florida Keys along with the rest of Monroe and Collier counties -- which were hit hard by Irma -- so the Dolphins intend to also seek partners in those communities involved with critical relief and rebuilding efforts.

The total value of what Ross, the Dolphins and AARP are expected to contribute -- including man-hours -- will exceed the stated $1 million monetary donation.

For more information on how to volunteer or donate click here.