Miami Dolphins quarterbacks Matt Moore (8) with Ryan Tannehill (17) during training camp at the Miami Dolphins training facility in Davie, Fl, Aug. 3, 2017. CHARLES TRAINOR JR ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Dolphins In Depth

Armando Salguero brings you the latest about the Miami Dolphins

Armando Salguero

Ryan Tannehill MRI results: Dolphins QB not out of the woods

By Armando Salguero

asalguero@miamiherald.com

August 03, 2017 5:06 PM

Ryan Tannehill’s MRI this afternoon to determine the extent of his new left knee injury proved inconclusive, requiring further study, and all options remain on the table per multiple sources.

That means that in the worst-case scenario, it could still be determined that Tannehill needs surgery on his left knee. It could also mean, however, that the quarterback could once again avoid surgery and find a way to get back on the field this season.

Reports that Tannehill basically got a clean bill of health from the MRI are not correct at this time because further examination of that MRI may give a specialist pause.

Tannehill’s MRI result and perhaps even the player will be examined by more doctors before a final determination is made and a plan for recovery is drawn up.

Dolphins QB coach Hardegree on the quarterback situation after Tannehill's possible injury

Bo Hardegree, Miami Dolphins quarterback coach, says he is confident in his backup quarterbacks but isn't "going there yet", after Tannehill left practice with a possible injury.

Charles Trainor Jr. The Miami Herald

It is clear Tannehill will not be practicing with the team Friday when it resumes drills at its Davie training facility.

Tannehill last season suffered a partial tear of his ACL and he opted to treat it with rehabilitation and stem cell treatments rather than have surgery. Thursday’s injury happened to the same knee but it is unclear if this injury is related to last year’s injury.

The Dolphins are not commenting on their quarterback’s MRI results.

Follow Armando Salguero on Twitter: @ArmandoSalguero

Fins OC Christensen addresses Tannehill injury

Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen talks to the media after practice on Aug. 3, 2017.

Charles Trainor Jr. Miami Herald

