Ryan Tannehill MRI results: Dolphins QB not out of the woods

Ryan Tannehill’s MRI this afternoon to determine the extent of his new left knee injury proved inconclusive, requiring further study, and all options remain on the table per multiple sources.

That means that in the worst-case scenario, it could still be determined that Tannehill needs surgery on his left knee. It could also mean, however, that the quarterback could once again avoid surgery and find a way to get back on the field this season.

Reports that Tannehill basically got a clean bill of health from the MRI are not correct at this time because further examination of that MRI may give a specialist pause.

Tannehill’s MRI result and perhaps even the player will be examined by more doctors before a final determination is made and a plan for recovery is drawn up.

It is clear Tannehill will not be practicing with the team Friday when it resumes drills at its Davie training facility.

Tannehill last season suffered a partial tear of his ACL and he opted to treat it with rehabilitation and stem cell treatments rather than have surgery. Thursday’s injury happened to the same knee but it is unclear if this injury is related to last year’s injury.

The Dolphins are not commenting on their quarterback’s MRI results.