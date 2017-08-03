The latest on Ryan Tannehill’s injury situation as Miami Dolphins await results of MRI

The Miami Dolphins still have not gotten the results of Thursday’s MRI to Ryan Tannehill’s left knee but this is what we know from sources within the team and those close to the Dolphins quarterback:
The Dolphins know that Tannehill hyperextended his left knee -- the same one that last December suffered a partially torn ACL That is the minimum of what the player is dealing with now.
A source close to Tannehill said there is the possibility of poster cruciate ligament damage.
If Tannehill has a PCL sprain it is possible he would not require surgery but would need time to rehabilitate and heal on his own and that could take anywhere from two to eight weeks, depending the serverity of the injury.
There is also the possibility of the worst case scenario that everyone within the Dolphins organization is hoping to avoid: That would be a torn ACL to the left knee. That injury would almost certainly be a season ending injury.
Even if Tannehill sustained a sprained ACL, sprains are partial tears. And so the location of the tear would determine if Tannehill could recover from that without surgery. Obviously, if Tannehill suffers an injury to the same portion of the ACL that he injured last year, that would likely lead to surgery.
And this: It is possible Thursday’s knee injury is unreleated to last year’s knee injury.
The Dolphins expect to have the results to Tannehill’s MRI sometime this afternoon. The quarterback and head coach Adam Gase have returned to the building from that exam.
