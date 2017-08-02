Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi during practice Monday -- minutes before he suffered a concussion.
Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi during practice Monday -- minutes before he suffered a concussion. CHARLES TRAINOR JR ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi during practice Monday -- minutes before he suffered a concussion. CHARLES TRAINOR JR ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Dolphins In Depth

Dolphins In Depth

Armando Salguero brings you the latest about the Miami Dolphins

Armando Salguero

Jay Ajayi concussion will force him to sit out several practices; Jones off NFI, other Miami Dolphins injury news

By Armando Salguero

asalguero@miamiherald.com

August 02, 2017 8:35 AM

Jay Ajayi sustained a concussion during Miami Dolphins practice Monday, as feared, and he will miss at least a week of drills, sources familiar with the running back’s situation told The Miami Herald.

That is not the only injury issue the Dolphins are managing now.

The team is awaiting a second opinion on rookie receiver Isaiah Ford because an initial examination revealed he has meniscus damage to a knee that will require surgery. If that need for surgery is confirmed, it would cost Ford all of training camp and the preseason and possibly land him on injured reserve.

Ford was practicing as a slot receiver and was starting to gain traction as a backup possibility.

Former Pro Bowl safety Reshad Jones, who has been on the non-football injury list because he strained a calf muscle while working out away from the team before training camp, passed his conditioning test earlier this week and will bea activated and practice Wednesday, per a source.

Adam Gase talks about Dolphins practice and Jay Ajayi's injury

Adam Gase, Miami Dolphins coach, talks to the media about "going live" with practice, full contact and in the results the leading running back Jay Ajayi, is injured.

Charles Trainor Jr. Miami Herald Staff

The Dolphins will not expose Jones to a full practice right away, however, as Jones will likely be limited.

The reason the Dolphins are going to be very cautious with Jones is that last year they allowed defensive tackle Earl Mitchell to return following a minor calf strain and he re-aggravated the injury, costing him much of training camp. Then he returned for the regular-season opener and re-aggravated the injury again and had to go on injured reserve with the designation to return later in the year.

Mitchell never played up to previous standards.

The Dolphins are going to be cautious there is no similar situation with Jones. He will have to convince trainers and coaches he is fully 100 percent before he practices and even then he will be eased back at a slow pace.

The most significant concern, however, remains Ajayi.

Although his concussion is considered mild, the Dolphins are wary of exposing the NFL’s fourth-leading rusher from a year ago to unnecessary contact. That is why once Ajayi is cleared to return to football activities, coaches are expected to be judicious with how much work Ajayi actually gets early in the preseason.

The Ajayi injury happened during a live tackling practice but it did not happen during a live contact period within the practice. The Dolphins were in a two-minute drill and Ajayi caught a pass. Safety T.J. McDonald rallied to the ball and bumped (thudded) Ajayi without taking him to the ground.

That is how the concussion happened.

Ajayi carried the football a career high 262 times and caught 27 passes and missed no games due to an injury in 2016.

Kenyan Drake talks about being the "next-man-up" if Jay Ajayi's injury worsen

Kenyan Drake, Miami Dolphins running back, talks to the media about being the "next-man-up", starting running back Jay Ajayi left the practice field today to receive a concussion protocol.

Charles Trainor Jr. Miami Herald Staff

Follow Armando Salguero on Twitter: @ArmandoSalguero

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Guantánamo limbo

View More Video

On Twitter

Team Stats



» View more stats

Herald Books

Fins at 50: The Miami Dolphins: 50th Anniversary

Fan Shop