Miami Dolphins NOT ‘locked in’ on Forrest Lamp in first round

1:06 Man stabbed to death outside liquor store Pause

1:07 Previewing who the Dolphins might pick in the 2017 NFL Draft

1:58 Dolphins GM Chris Grier on plans for upcoming NFL draft

0:52 Giralda Al Fresco continues in Coral Gables

0:18 Chinese weatherman struck by lightning while on air

0:23 Coral Springs police investigate after suspicious fire in a Dollar Tree April 15, 2017.

2:47 Black lawmakers call for Frank Artiles' expulsion

4:32 Sen. Frank Artiles apologizes for using racial slurs

8:33 Marlins president David Samson talks about potential sale of the team