Miami Dolphins 2017 regular season schedule details as we learn them

The NFL schedule will not be released until 8 p.m. Thursday and so it is an annual rite for reporters around the league to try to find out details about what the team they cover will be facing and in what order the coming season.
The Miami Herald is all on in this exercise!
And so here’s what we know at this hour:
Everyone knows the Dolphins will be visiting London at 9:30 a.m. (eastern in the U.S.) on October 1 to play the New Orleans Saints. The game is one of the Dolphins’ “home games” in 2017 so there will be seven at Hard Rock Stadium.
What was not known until now is that the Dolphins requested and were granted a request to forgo their bye following their nearly 10 hour, 4,500-mile flight home. The entire trip for the Dolphins will include 20 hours in the air, covering 9,000 miles.
The Dolphins, playing in London for the fourth time since 2007, have always had a bye week following the game in Britain.
This year, however, the team decided to play the very next week in order to save the bye for later in the year.
The London game will be Miami’s fourth game of the season. The team’s braintrust didn’t want a rest stop so early in the season. The Dolphins instead will get their bye week later -- after mutliple more games might have worn on the roster.
NFL teams employ bye weeks to allow their injured players to rest and recover.
So the NFL has done the Dolphins a solid in this instance.
The Dolphins, meanwhile, are obviously thinking the long trip will have no ill effects on the team’s next game the weekend of Oct. 7-9, including Monday night.
The Dolphins believe that in 2015 they recovered well enough from trips to at Seattle and after a west coast trip to San Diego and Los Angeles to make the later bye the more profitable approach.
The Dolphins lost at New England the week after they traveled to Seattle in 2015. And they beat San Francisco at home the week after returning from Los Angeles.
It must be said, however, Miami to London and back is further than a west coast trip for the Dolphins in the continental United States.
As a reminder the 2017 Dolphins opponents are:
New England, Buffalo, New York Jets, Denver, Oakland, Tampa Bay, Tennessee at home.
New Orleans in London, designated as a home game.
At New England, New York Jets, Buffalo, Atlanta, Baltimore, Carolina, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers.
The Dolphins do indeed play both Super Bowl teams from a year ago, including the champion Patriots twice.
That’s it for now ...
