Miami Dolphins’ case for a defensive end in the NFL draft’s first round

1:41 Pregnant woman recovers from brain surgery at UHealth Pause

0:51 Flanigan's wins Miami Herald's Munch Madness tournament

3:22 Ex-wife of boxing legend Muhammad Ali talks about being stopped at FLL

2:43 Parents of Lauren Lamar speak about Russell Bruce's actions the night of their daughter's death

2:42 Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase meets the press at combine

2:22 Ellington: "We're excited for this road trip."

2:03 Government-paid hunter tracks invasive Burmese pythons

0:34 Parents duke it out in Kendall, Florida Chuck E Cheese

0:49 Former President Clinton remembers Janet Reno