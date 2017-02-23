Miami Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill’s knee is healed — ready for 2017

1:03 Wife of Guy Philippe confirms it was her husband's voice on viral video Pause

0:59 Annual Miami boat show kicks off on Virginia Key

0:56 Heartfelt message to Gimenez from kids of undocumented immigrants

6:41 Taking on Trump’s travel ban

0:49 Part of Doral overtaken by odors of garbage

2:28 A father still grieves, one year after losing his son to gun violence

1:00 Video shows scene of Marlins' José Fernández boat crash

1:22 Video: Miami-Dade hosts a town hall for children to talk about gun violence

1:33 Dutch water-management expert advises on sea-level-rise in Miami