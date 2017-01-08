Cold weather makes the Miami Dolphins laugh; PLUS pregame inactives

PITTSBURGH, PA. -- Much of the pregame talk today is about how cold it is and how the Miami Dolphins are a warm weather team.
Really?
How dumb can the pundits be? So it’s 14 degrees here and the feels like temperature is 0 degrees. And some Dolphins players such as Kenny Stills and Jermon Bushrod were in short sleeves for warmups.
The Dolphins privately have been laughing at this cold weather narrative.
Laughing!
Jay Ajayi played collegiately at Boise State.
Cameron Wake played at Penn State. And the Canadian Football League.
Mario Williams played for the Buffalo Bills, for goodness sakes.
So forget this talk. It’s bogus. It’s fake news.
As to the inactives today:
Williams, who was a healthy scratch last week, is playing today.He’s had 1 1/2 sacks this season and has been a disappointment. Today is a good day for him turn it around. Andre Branch still starts, but Williams plays in his first playoff game.
The team was hoping Byron Maxwell could surprise everyone and be active today. He isn’t. Too bad.
The other inactives are Ryan Tannehill, A.J. Hendy, Sam Young, Leonte Carroo (for the third consecutive game), Thomas Duarte,.
The Dolphins have 52 players on the roster following the cut of Jason Jones on Friday.
By the way, it has been reported that Jones can catch on with another team on Monday. Not true. He cannot catch on with another team for 10 days per NFL rules.
So, no, the Dolphins didn’t cut a guy to potentially strengthen an opponent next week if they beat the Steelers.
