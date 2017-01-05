Ajayi believes Dolphins have talent beyond himself: ‘We have players too, you know?’

2:21 Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase shares Ryan Tannehill's playoff status Pause

1:16 Fins OC Christensen talks Tannehill being ruled out

1:31 Dolphins Ajayi: 'We have players too'

1:07 Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase talks about having a healthy team

2:19 Adam Beasley discusses Ryan Tannehill's status for the playoffs

0:40 Dolphins WR Landry prepares for playoffs

0:36 Dolphins' Matt Moore focused for playoffs

1:17 Adam Gase discusses Dolphins loss against the Patriots

0:49 'Poop still tastes the same' says Wake after latest Dolphins loss