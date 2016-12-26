What Dolphins making the playoffs means for Ryan Tannehill, Cameron Wake, Stephen Ross, Dolfans

1:07 Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase talks about having a healthy team Pause

2:20 Adam Beasley on the Dolphins' win against the Cardinals and the Tannehill injury

2:10 Gase: I don't have much experience with Matt Moore

1:00 2 easy ways to find more holiday joy

7:30 Plundering a small town

0:56 Baby needs a new home

0:30 Kanye West visits Trump Tower during trip to New York

1:54 Friendly tortoise makes home for himself among the birds

2:41 Vinnie Viola talks about hockey and his life in the military