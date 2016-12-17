Dolphins make lineup change at center; get good news at linebacker

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Lineup changes are afoot for the Miami Dolphins this frigid Saturday night in the Meadowlands.
The team is moving center Anthony Steen out of the starting lineup and replacing him with Kraig Urbik. Urbik has started three games for the Dolphins before today. This will be his second start at center.
Steen, who was not effective last week against Arizona, is still active.
On the active-inactive front there’s good news for the Dolphins at the linebacker spot.
Both Kiko Alonso (hamstring) and Jelani Jenkins (knee and hand) are active and will start today.
Alonso missed one game, that coming last week. Jenkins has missed five games, including three out of the last four.
For the Jets, who beat San Franciso last week, running back Matt Forte is active.
However, their offensive is trashed. The Jets will be starting backups at center, and both tackle positions.
Both teams are starting backup quarterbacks tonight -- the Dolphins going with Matt Moore and the Jets with Bryce Petty.
The full inactive list for the Dolphins: Ryan Tannehill, Jordan Lucas, Nick Williams, Terrence Fede, Thomas Duarte, Dominique Jones and Rashawn Scott.
Comments