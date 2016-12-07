Miami Dolphins hope Mike Pouncey back for AFC East run — because they need him

4:47 Former heroin addict talks about low point, rehab Pause

1:13 Holiday toy safety tips for kids of all ages

0:44 Man caught looking up women's skirts in Walmart

0:21 Puppy transfixed by invasive green iguana

1:50 Gov. Rick Scott lifts a Zika transmission zone

0:42 Miami-Dade bust finds new deadly opioid drug

1:51 Lawyer says client's $22 million hidden in buckets is legit

1:08 Cellphone video shows caretaker lying in the street before being shot by police

1:26 Charles Kinsey discusses shooting after meeting with autistic man he cared for