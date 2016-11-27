Ryan Tannehill heroics! Dolphins 31, 49ers 24

We knew that as the Miami Dolphins were riding a wave of games in which they ran the football and played solid defense to win, there would be a game that Ryan Tannehill and the passing game would have to deliver a great performance to save.
I don’t mean, put together two late TD drives and have that hold up as a good passing day.
I mean, set the opposing secondary on fire with torches as a good passing day.
That came Sunday.
Dolphins 31.
San Francisco 49ers 24.
Tannehill completed 20 of 30 passes for 285 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions. His QB rating was 130.6. He delivered TD throws to Kenny Stills, Dion Sims and Leonte Carroo.
And it was impressive on a day the Miami running game was generally absent, gaining a modest 95 yards on 26 carries.
And it was necessary because the Dolphins defense was not good. The defense, indeed, turned what should have been a relatively easy victory into a heart-stopper.
It wasn’t until Ndamukong Suh tackled Unrepentant hyporcrite Colin Kaepernick at the 2 yard line as time ran out that the Dolphins nailed down the win.
Kaepernick had a fine game in his own right. He completed 29 of 46 passes for 296 yards with 3 TDs and 1 INT. He also rushed for 113 yards on 10 carries. He was San Francisco’s best player this day.
But San Francisco nonethless just lost its 10th consecutive game.
The Dolphins, winners of six consecutive games, are now 7-4 and stay on their postseason arc.
Comments