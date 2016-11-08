PFF Week 8 Dolphins grades: Jay Ajayi, Cameron Wake rock; Parker, Williams go the other direction

4:24 Election 2016 in 4 mins: a year and a half of historic surprises and scandals Pause

4:24 Election 2016 in 4 mins: a year and a half of historic surprises and scandals

2:05 Hillary Clinton criticizes Donald Trump at Fort Lauderdale rally

3:18 Broward's elections supervisor discusses ballots possibly missing Amendment 2

1:44 Hillary Clinton brings final campaign rally to Raleigh

1:40 Hillary Clinton campaigns during a downpour in Pembroke Pines Saturday

1:53 Marco Rubio votes early in West Miami

1:14 Trump and Clinton receive contrasting endorsements days ahead of the election - Election Rewind

1:44 What do the polls mean?