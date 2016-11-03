Cameron, Culliver not playing Sunday; Dion Sims close to 100 percent

Let’s begin with what has become a weekly story: Tight end Jordan Cameron, nursing a concussion since he suffered it Sept. 25 against Cleveland, will miss this weekend’s game against the New York Jets, per a source.
It will be the fifth consecutive game Cameron misses. So there’s that.
Cornerback Chris Culliver, on the physically unable to perform list but practicing with the team for the second week of his three-week window, also will not be brought onto the active roster barring a significant change. So he’s not playing on Sunday, either.
“He is not totally ready to play an NFL game yet,” Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said Thursday.
Joseph added that Culliver would be closer to playing perhaps next against San Diego.
The Dolphins have to make a decision whether to activate Culliver next week. Even if he’s still not ready to compete, the team may activate him and carry him on the roster for a period of time until he is ready to play. That all assumes Culliver makes progress.
Obviously, this means Tony Lippett and Byron Maxwell must continue to be bellcow cornerbacks for the defense.
So the good news for the Dolphins?
Tight end Dion Sims, who missed the Oct. 23 game against Buffalo, is expected to play Sunday against the Jets.
Offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen said Thursday that Sims “should be darn close to 100 percent by Sunday.” Sims has not practiced full all week long but did do that Wednesday and is expected to do so again on Friday.
The Culliver recovery from knee surgery is a big deal to the Dolphins. So is Cameron’s situation.
The Dolphins remain hopeful Cameron can return at some point this year thus they haven’t made the move to place him on injured reserve. Cameron also wants to return to action.
But everyone is agreed this cannot and will not happen until Cameron is 100 percent. And that may take a while longer, perhaps even a couple of weeks more.
Cameron, unavaliable for comment because he is in the concussion protocol, has made some progress since suffering the concussion. He’s also visited with doctors and specialists multiple times to seek reassurance any return to action won’t cause cognitive damage after football.
Comments