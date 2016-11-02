We have beef: Brandon Marshall vs. Byron Maxwell is on

We have our first grudge matchup of what has otherwise been a mundane Dolphins-Jets week.
It’s Brandon Marshall versus Byron Maxwell.
Big Jets wide receiver against big Dolphins cornerback.
And it’s on!
We know this because Marshall Wednesday told ESPN’s Rich Cimini his matchup against Maxwell was going to be a physical no-holds barred affair between him and a player he doesn’t like.
“I played against him last year (versus) Philly and he just held every singly play,” Marshall said of Maxwell. “Every single play he held. That was tough ... (Miami) traded for him to stop me, so I’m excited about this matchup.”
The Jets played the Eagles in September of 2015 when Maxwell was still with the Eagles. It wasn’t a good day for Marshall. He caught 10 passes for 109 yards and one touchdown. But he tried a curious and ill-advised lateral that went wrong and the Eagles took possession. Marshall also had a ball bounce off his hands and into the hands of a defender for an interception.
Oh, yeah, and the Eagles won that game 24-17.
“It was frustrating at times,” Marshall said. “I’m not going to let that get to me this time. I’m just going to bring it to him this game. So I’ll hold him and I’ll push him around. That’s the game it’s going to be.”
The meeting, in which Maxwell covered Marshall much but not all game long, obviously left a poor impression for the Jets’ receiver.
“I don’t know him but I don’t like him,” Marshall said of Maxwell.
And this about the trade the Dolphins made for Maxwell and linebacker Kiko Alonso in exchange for four draft spots in the first round of the 2016 draft:
“It was a great trade for the Eagles,” Marshall said.
Ziiing.
Dolphins playes are typically available to the media early in the day and Maxwell was in the locker room Wednesday but he wasn’t asked about Marshall. He was not available Wednesday afternoon to respond to the Jets receiver but should be available Thursday.
His response will be interesting but this much is certain: I think we have Dolphins-Jets beef.
