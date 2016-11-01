Dolphins trade deadline plans shifted dramatically

0:41 Thug the German Shepherd cries at an animal-care facility Pause

2:55 President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat

2:01 He's with her: Will Ferrell campaigns for Hillary Clinton before the NC State Wolfpack game

3:05 Skagit County releases video of mall shooting in Washington

0:53 Camera captures shooting at Clemente Park in Miami

2:34 Spoelstra says Heat isn't happy with 1-2 start, but good things happening

1:53 Marco Rubio votes early in West Miami

5:35 Body-cam video shows deadly officer involved shooting

1:29 Miami Dolphins help hurricane victims in Haiti