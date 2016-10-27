Larry Csonka sees great possibilities in Dolphins retro running offense

0:21 Deer goes on a rampage inside Indiana an Indiana restaurant Pause

1:34 Tannehill: You're going to continue to see big success from Jay

1:59 Trump makes a campaign pit stop to open a hotel, Clinton blasts him about workers - Election Rewind

2:02 Fare check at downtown Sacramento light rail stop goes out of control

3:41 Trump stumps to Bay of Pigs vets in Little Havana

1:49 Families attend the annual Coconut Grove pumpkin patch

0:53 Camera captures shooting at Clemente Park in Miami

1:50 Endangered eastern black rhino born in Iowa zoo

1:33 'I was in a downward spiral.... He helped save my life'