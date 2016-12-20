Photo gallery: Buffalo Sabres at Florida Panthers | Tues., Dec. 20, 2016

Florida Panthers right wing Jaromir Jagr (68) acknowledges the fans after the NFL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Tues., Dec. 20, 2016, in Sunrise, Fla. Jagr tied Mark Messier for 2nd pace overall in NHL scoring with 1,887 points. The Panthers defeated the Sabres 4-3 in a shoot out.
Joel Auerbach
AP
Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) scores the game winning goal past Buffalo Sabres goaltender Robin Lehner (40) during the shoot out of an NHL hockey game, Tues., Dec. 20, 2016, in Sunrise, Fla. The Panthers defeated the Sabres 4-3 in a shoot out.
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Zach Bogosian (47) checks Florida Panthers center Colton Sceviour (7) in front of Buffalo Sabres goaltender Robin Lehner (40) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, in Sunrise, Fla.
Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel (15) defends against Florida Panthers right wing Jaromir Jagr (68) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, in Sunrise, Fla.
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Zach Bogosian (47) defends against Florida Panthers right wing Jaromir Jagr (68) at the side of the net during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, in Sunrise, Fla.
Florida Panthers center Nick Bjugstad (27) chases a loose puck behind the net while being defended by Buffalo Sabres defenseman Dmitry Kulikov (77) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, in Sunrise, Fla.
Florida Panthers defenseman Jason Demers (55) helps defend the net as Florida Panthers goaltender Roberto Luongo (1) stops a shot by Buffalo Sabres left wing William Carrier (48) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, in Sunrise, Fla.
Linesman Tim Nowak (77) looks on as Florida Panthers right wing Shawn Thornton (22) and Buffalo Sabres left wing Marcus Foligno (82) fight during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, in Sunrise, Fla.
Teammates congratulate Buffalo Sabres center Sam Reinhart (23) after he scored a goal against the Florida Panthers during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, in Sunrise, Fla.
Florida Panthers goaltender Roberto Luongo (1) stops a shot by Buffalo Sabres left wing Matt Moulson (26) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, in Sunrise, Fla.
