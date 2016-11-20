Photo Gallery: Florida Panthers at New York Rangers | Sun. November 20, 2016

Florida Panthers center Colton Sceviour (7) controls the puck in front of New York Rangers defenseman Brady Skjei (76) in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016, in New York.
Adam Hunger
AP
New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) makes a save on a shot by Florida Panthers center Kyle Rau (92) in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016, in New York.
Adam Hunger
AP
Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) and New York Rangers center Josh Jooris (86) battle for control of the puck in the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016, in New York.
Adam Hunger
AP
Florida Panthers defenseman Keith Yandle (3) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal on the New York Rangers in the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016, in New York.
Adam Hunger
AP
Florida Panthers center Vincent Trocheck (21), Panthers defenseman Jason Demers (55) and Panthers goalie James Reimer (34) celebrate after defeating the New York Rangers 3-2 in a shootout in an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016, in New York.
Adam Hunger
AP
Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) scores the game-winning goal past New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) during a shootout of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016, in New York. The Panthers won 3-2 in a shootout.
Adam Hunger
AP
Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) celebrates scoring a goal in the third period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016, in New York. The Panthers won 3-2 in a shootout.
Adam Hunger
AP
Florida Panthers goalie James Reimer (34) stops a shot by New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) in the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016, in New York. The Panthers won 3-2 in a shootout.
Adam Hunger
AP
Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) celebrates after scoring a goal in the third period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016, in New York. The Panthers won 3-2 in a shootout.
Adam Hunger
AP