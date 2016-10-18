Photo gallery: Florida Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning | Tues., Oct. 18, 2016

Tampa Bay Lightning center Valtteri Filppula (51), of Finland, and Florida Panthers defenseman Keith Yandle (3) vie for control of the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tues., Oct. 18, 2016, in Tampa, Fla.
Chris O'Meara
AP
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Nikita Nesterov (89), of Russia, slams Florida Panthers center Derek MacKenzie (17) against the boards with a check during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tues., Oct. 18, 2016, in Tampa, Fla.
Chris O'Meara
AP
Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Ben Bishop (30) moves the puck away from Florida Panthers right wing Reilly Smith (18) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tues., Oct. 18, 2016, in Tampa, Fla.
Chris O'Meara
AP
Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) skates around Tampa Bay Lightning center Tyler Johnson during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tues., Oct. 18, 2016, in Tampa, Fla.
Chris O'Meara
AP
Former Tampa Bay Lightning captain Vincent Lecavalier (4) drops the puck during a ceremonial face-off with Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) and Florida Panthers center Derek MacKenzie (17) before an NHL hockey game Tues., Oct. 18, 2016, in Tampa, Fla. Lecavalier's children Gabriel and Victoria watch.
Chris O'Meara
AP
Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Ben Bishop (30) watches a shot by the Florida Panthers hit the post during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tues., Oct. 18, 2016, in Tampa, Fla.
Chris O'Meara
AP
Florida Panthers center Colton Sceviour (7) celebrates with the bench after his goal against Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tues., Oct. 18, 2016, in Tampa, Fla.
Chris O'Meara
AP
Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn (17) celebrates after scoring against the Florida Panthers during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tues., Oct. 18, 2016, in Tampa, Fla.
Chris O'Meara
AP
Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (21) and Florida Panthers's Jonathan Marchessault (81) battle for the puck in front of Panthers goaltender James Reimer (34) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tues., Oct. 18, 2016, in Tampa, Fla.
Chris O'Meara
AP
Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (21) and Florida Panthers center Jonathan Marchessault (81) battle for the puck in front of Panthers goaltender James Reimer (34) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tues., Oct. 18, 2016, in Tampa, Fla.
Chris O'Meara
AP