Confusion on the ice as both NHL teams wear white

As if the Florida Panthers and Dallas Stars playing an NHL preseason game in London (Ontario, not England) wasn’t confusing enough, the attire of the two teams had some doing double takes.
While both teams have very colorful home jerseys, the two teams brought their white road sweaters to Sunday’s game at Budweiser Gardens in London — about a two-hour drive away from Buffalo, Detroit and Toronto.
Apparently the Panthers thought Dallas was bringing its home sweaters since the two teams meet again Tuesday in Texas.
It only made sense for Florida to bring one set of jerseys on this road trip.
Dallas, however, was originally listed as the road team for Sunday’s game and brought its road jerseys.
Woyons, tout le monde joue en blanc!!! https://t.co/i4GbpJWkhD— Jonathan Anctil (@heyanctil) October 3, 2016
The game went on despite the mix-up, with Florida striking first on a Jonathan Huberdeau goal off assists from Jaromir Jagr and Sasha Barkov late in the first period.
Dallas took the game, however, winning 2-1 in overtime.
Florida visits the Stars Tuesday at 8 p.m.
Note to the Stars: The Panthers will be wearing their white sweaters.
Plan accordingly.
Comments