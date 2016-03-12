Jones, Weeden and Spence leave Miami Dolphins headquarters without deals

Three more free-agent curiosities came through Dolphins camp Saturday, but all left the building the same way they entered it:
Without a contract.
The Dolphins announced that defensive end Jason Jones, linebacker Sean Spence and quarterback Brandon Weeden all visited team headquarters Saturday. But the fact that they announced their visits, and not a completed deal, suggests none was offered enough to sign with the team.
The organization is certainly being deliberate in this second wave of free agency. Cornerback Josh Robinson met with the team Friday, and likewise left unsigned.
The team wants to add at least one more starting-caliber defensive end to go along with Cameron Wake and Mario Williams. Jones, 29, would fit the bill. The former second-round pick has started 31 games in the past two seasons for the Lions, and teamed up with Ndamukong Suh on one of the league’s best defenses in 2014.
The Dolphins will also meet with defensive end Chris Clemons (not to be confused with the former Dolphins safety with the same name) in the coming days. Clemons is 34; he started 11 games for Jacksonville a year ago.
Like Jones, Spence would add quality depth to a Dolphins defense that had far too little of it a year ago. Spence, who played his high school ball at Miami Northwestern and then at the University of Miami, spent his first four NFL season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He didn’t play a single snap the first two years of his career because of injuries, but has missed just one game in the past two years, starting 13.
As for Weeden, the Dolphins kicked the tires on the journeyman quarterback who, at best, would back up Ryan Tannehill if he signed.
The team is also considering bringing back corner Nolan Carroll, who spent his first four seasons with the Dolphins before signing with the Eagles in 2014.
Comments