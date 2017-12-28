Ball back in Miami Dolphins’ court after Jarvis Landry, team exchange proposals

The Dolphins made a multiyear offer to impending free agent receiver Jarvis Landry earlier this month, but there is some “distance” between the two sides’ financial vision for his next contract, according to a Dolphins source.

Landry’s representative, Damarius Bilbo, made a counteroffer in mid-December, but the Dolphins haven’t responded yet, according to a Dolphins source as well as a report by ESPN’s Josina Anderson.

Bilbo has declined to comment on the negotiations.

The Dolphins have decided they want to keep Landry, as the Miami Herald reported earlier this month.

If the sides cannot agree on a contract, Miami is prepared to use either the franchise tag or transition tag on him.

The franchise tag would pay Landry about $16 million next season. The transition tag would give the Dolphins the right to match any offer.

Landy said this week that he is optimistic a deal will be reached.

“I want to be here; they want me here,” he said. “It’s finding the right number and going from there. Hopefully, we can get it done sooner than later.”

Does he prefer a multiyear deal over the $16 million franchise tag?

“Either way, at least it creates some certainty for my career, for my life for at least a year,” he said. “If we can do something for five years or whatever, that’s even better.”

Asked if he has peace of mind knowing the Dolphins intend to keep him, he said he won’t have full peace of mind “until I sign it.”

Landry has the most receptions in NFL history for a player over their first four seasons (391).

THIS AND THAT

▪ Asked how far Laremy Tunsil is from being the player the Dolphins want him to be, offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen said: “More than four days away. It’s coming. It’s his second rookie year [because he played guard last season and tackle this season]. I believe it’s going to hit for him. You have to go do it.

“Kenyan Drake morphed into one of our most consistent, responsible players in the last month. A month ago, if you said Drake and Jakeem Grant would be two of our most consistent players in December, you would have gotten great odds that wouldn’t be the case.”

▪ Regarding how Grant blossomed as a receiver in recent weeks, coach Adam Gase admitted Thursday that “we wish we would have put him in there more early in the season. Never really got rolling.”

He has played fewer than 11 percent of Miami’s offensive snaps.

▪ Defensive coordinator Matt Burke, asked to assess the season of Andre Branch, who ranks 127th among NFL defensive linemen with 21 tackles (to go with four sacks): “He has been battling some stuff. I don’t think he’s been feeling 100 percent physically. That’s probably affected his production. He’s kind of been right where we want him to be.”

Here’s some straight talk from the Dolphins’ coordinators on what went wrong this season.