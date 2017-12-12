Landry on his TD celebration: ‘I’m taking the air out the ball! I’m deflating it!’

The Dolphins locker room felt like a nightclub early Tuesday morning.
Players were dancing. The music was blaring.
And one song in particularly got Jarvis Landry’s attention: MotorSport, by Migos.
The hook?
Never miss a local story.
Take the air out the ball.
Landry did just that in arguably the Dolphins’ best touchdown celebration of the year.
After his second receiving score in Miami’s win over New England, Landry motioned as if he was giving the ball CPR.
He explained later he was actually — ahem — deflating the football.
Jarvis Landry TD celebration pic.twitter.com/b0fuih8wjL— Steve Noah (@Steve_OS) December 12, 2017
“I’m taking the air out the ball!” Landry said. “I’m deflating it!”
Of course, the Patriots know something about under-pressured pigskins. Tom Brady served a four-game suspension after the league determined he was part of a scheme to doctor footballs, lowering the air pressure to Brady’s liking.
When asked about the demonstration, Migo’s song was playing from a nearby speaker.
“This song right here,” Landry said. “Take the air out the ball. Just so I can flex. This song right here! I’m not going to say the rest because you all are going to take that out of context again.”
Landry was also careful with his words when asked by a reporter if the Dolphins are no longer New England’s little brother. Those were Landry’s words about the relationship between two teams back in the spring, when he guaranteed the Dolphins would sweep the Patriots.
He was half-right. The teams split their two meetings, both winning at home.
“Our spirits needed it,” said Landry, who finished with 46 yards and the two touchdowns on eight catches. “Our spirits needed it honestly, man. We haven’t really been down you know? But at the same time man when you lose five games in a row it’s always tough to start that train back over again and we started it back last weekend. To keep it going against a team like this it’s so important for us for the rest of the season and try to make a run and see if we can do it.’”
Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley
Comments