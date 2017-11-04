Dolphins activate Larsen and asked for their Kaepernick records

The Dolphins activated guard Ted Larsen on Saturday, meaning the entire starting offensive line they envisioned this season will be available for the first time when Miami plays Oakland on Sunday night at Hard Rock Stadium.

Larsen spent the first seven games of the season on injured reserve after sustaining a torn biceps in his right arm early in training camp.

The Dolphins signed him to a three-year, $5.6 million contract in March with the expectation he would become the starter at left guard, joining right guard Jermon Bushrod, center Mike Pouncey and tackles Laremy Tunsil and Ja’Wuan James in the starting lineup.

Anthony Steen and Jesse Davis filled in at left guard during Larsen’s absence. Steen is now out for the season with a foot injury.

Larsen, 30, hasappeared in 102 games and started 65 while playing for Tampa Bay, Arizona and Chicago.

KAEPERNICK FILES SOUGHT

The Dolphins are among 10 teams whose records are being sought during the discovery phase of free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s grievance against the NFL, according to Yahoo’s Charles Robinson.

The Dolphins are believed to have been included because they were among teams looking for a quarterback this summer, after Ryan Tannehill’s training camp injury, and had contact with the Kaepernick camp.

A source with direct knowledge told The Miami Herald in August that the Dolphins placed a preliminary call to Kaepernick’s representation after Tannehill’s injury but never pursued him. Coach Adam Gase always intended to pursue Jay Cutler because of their background together and Gase’s high regard for him.

According to Yahoo’s Charles Robinson, “an NFL source familiar with discovery requests made this week told Yahoo Sports that “agitation” over the Kaepernick grievance is already building within the league’s legal department, which is building a defense hand-in-hand with heavy-hitting international law firm Covington & Burling.”

There have been records requests also have been made with Dallas, Seattle, Houston, San Francisco, the Giants, Baltimore, Tennessee and Jacksonville.

Robinson said “each request was apparently made with specific dates in mind, most relating to a team’s communications with Kaepernick’s representatives following his entrance into free agency in March.”

Kaepernick, who kneeled during the National Anthem last season as a means to call attention to social issues such as police treatment of African Americans, on Oct. 16 filed a grievance against NFL owners claiming the NFL and its owners "have colluded to deprive Mr. Kaepernick of employment rights in retaliation for Mr. Kaepernick's leadership and advocacy for equality and social justice and his bringing awareness to peculiar institutions still undermining racial equality in the United States."

He is demanding an arbitration hearing on the matter.

Among quarterbacks signed by NFL teams recently, instead of Kaepernick: Brandon Weeden, Ryan Nassib, Brock Osweiler, T.J. Yates, Matt McGloin and Brian Hoyer.