Dolphins strongly deny CBS report that they will move on from Suh

2:34 Dolphins Cheerleaders Swimsuit Fashion Show Pause

1:21 Adam Gase on where Dolphins go after shutout loss to Ravens

0:43 Adam Gase talks about the Dolphins simplified offense

1:34 Dolphins Jarvis Landry on win against Jets and Matt Moore

1:34 Matt Moore talks about his first start of the season

2:07 Dolphins QB Matt Moore had fun in comeback win over Jets

1:19 Adam Gase talks about Lawrence Timmons reinstatement

1:01 Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorts white powder

2:40 Timmons: I'm just happy to be a Miami Dolphin again