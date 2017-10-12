It’s ‘embarrassing’ and ‘disrespectful’, Landry says about fans chanting for Moore

Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler shrugged off fans chanting for the Dolphins to insert backup Matt Moore during Sunday’s game.

But receiver Jarvis Landry heard it and is fed up with it.

“We don’t buy into the fans of who they want to play quarterback,” he said. “If they want to change the players, we can’t buy into all that. I believe it’s disrespectful. A man [Cutler] who comes out and works his [butt] off.

“For people to not understand what’s really going on -- or to not have even touched the field before-- to say we want somebody else to be playing, and don’t understand the situation or know what’s going on. They just want to be on Twitter or just want to start a damn chant. And it’s embarrassing as a player to have fans like that. It’s embarrassing.... He’s our quarterback. We stand by him regardless.”

Some fans chanted “We Want Moore” when the offense was struggling during Sunday’s 16-10 win against Tennessee.

Of the emotion that Landry shows on the sideline, he said that’s a reflection of frustration: “It happens. When you’ve got guys that want to win, when you’ve got guys who truly believe in themselves and guys around them and not having the success you’re capable of, it gets frustrating. We have to find ways to combat that and make plays and make it right. On the field a lot of people’s perception would be different if they knew me off it. I get one day to get unleashed and that day happens to be on Sunday.”

MORE CHANGES COMING

Receiver DeVante Parker looks increasingly unlikely to play Sunday at Atlanta because of a sprained ankle. He didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday.

And in a change from last week, it appears third receiver snaps might be split between Jakeem Grant and Leonte Carroo in Parker’s absence.

When Parker left after just three plays last Sunday, the Dolphins gave 33 snaps to Grant and just four to Carroo.

"Looking back, I wish I would have mixed them both in a little more," coach Adam Gase said Thursday.

Grant had a potential touchdown catch dislodged by a big hit.

"I definitely should have caught it," he said. "I had it in my hands. It could have been a big swing in momentum."

• Defensive coordinator Matt Burke said there’s a good chance that defensive tackle Jordan Phillips will play on Sunday.

Phillips said his ankle was healed enough for him to play last Sunday against Tennessee but coaches kept him inactive, Burke said, because Miami wanted only three defensive tackles active, liked how Vincent Taylor practiced last week and was concerned about depth if Phillips had been re-injured during the game

• One playing time situation that probably won’t change: Byron Maxwell’s role. Maxwell was inactive last week partly because of a foot injury and partly because of performance. Cordrea Tankersley and Xavien Howard are now established as the starting cornerbacks.

Opponents are completing 73 percent of passes against the Dolphins, with a passer rating over 100.

• Offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen said left tackle Laremy Tunsil’s play has been "OK, just OK. He feels like he can play better."

• With Chris Foerster gone from the staff, added responsibility will fall to Mike Pouncey and Jermon Bushrod, the offensive line’s veterans, to make it work.

The offense has handled the scandal and coaching change "pretty amazingly," Christensen added.

"[Assistant offensive line coach Chris Kuper] and [tight ends coach] Shane Day and then Pounce and Bush, they'll be the key if we pull this thing off," Christensen added. "That's some responsibility that maybe they weren't counting on. A little curveball. They've got to step up and go.."

Pouncey said Kuper has led the offensive line meetings, with new assistant Dave DeGuglielmo contributing.