Miami Dolphins

Dolphins expected to rehire former Dolphins assistant coach

By Barry Jackson

bjackson@miamiherald.com

October 10, 2017 3:44 PM

The Dolphins are expected to add former Dolphins assistant Dave DeGuglielmo to their coaching staff after the departure of offensive line coach Chris Foerster, who resigned Monday after a video surfaced of him sniffing a white substance off his desk.

A source confirmed DeGuglielmo’s likely hiring.

But he won’t necessarily be the offensive line coach, though his background is primarily in that area.

Assistant offensive line coach Chris Kuper could assume a more prominent role with that unit.

Originally hired by then-Dolphins coach Tony Sparano, DeGuglielmo was the Dolphins’ offensive line coach from 2009 to 2011. He also was the offensive line coach of the Jets in 2012 and the Patriots in 2014 and 2015 until New England coach Bill Belichick fired him. Most recently, he was the Chargers’ assistant offensive line coach.

DeGuglielmo, 49, was an offensive lineman at Boston University.

