Hard Rock Stadium declared safe, sound after Irma

Hard Rock Stadium was not damaged structurally by Hurricane Irma and can now be used by its tenants, the Miami Dolphins and the University of Miami.
Dolphins CEO Tom Garfinkel tweeted on Tuesday morning: “After thorough inspection by engineers, it has been deemed that @hardrockstadium experienced no structural damage from Irma.”
He added: “We are good to go @HardRockStadium with @CanesFootball on the 23rd!”
That University of Miami-Toledo game at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 23 is the next scheduled event at Hard Rock. Hurricanes athletic director Blake James said Tuesday morning that he’s not sure when UM will practice again, because the school’s Coral Gables campus is closed until next Monday.
Meanwhile, the Dolphins won’t play at home until Oct. 8 against Tennessee. The NFL rejected the Dolphins’ preference to move their Oct. 1 game against the Saints from London to Miami.
The Dolphins inquired about moving the London game because Hurricane Irma forced the team to reschedule its Sept. 10 home opener against Tampa Bay until Nov. 19 and because the storm forced the team to spend 10 days in California in advance of Sunday’s game at the Los Angeles Chargers.
